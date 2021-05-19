Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 215,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

