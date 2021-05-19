Pure Storage (PSTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Pure Storage has set its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $502.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.49 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. On average, analysts expect Pure Storage to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Pure Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

