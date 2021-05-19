Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

PPT stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

