Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Plug Power in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

