Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issued By KeyCorp

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Edison International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Edison International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Edison International by 30.0% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Edison International by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,577 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

