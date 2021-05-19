Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Issued By Cormark

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Cormark increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $7.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$87.45.

TSE NA opened at C$93.28 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$52.02 and a twelve month high of C$93.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.42 billion and a PE ratio of 15.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$78.15.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

