Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Issued By National Bank Financial

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LB. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.85.

LB stock opened at C$42.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$25.74 and a 1 year high of C$44.30.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.50 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.51%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

