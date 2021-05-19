Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Issued By Barrington Research (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$499.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$476.73 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of RBA stock opened at C$73.84 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of C$52.97 and a 1 year high of C$101.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$77.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$79.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.75%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

