Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.46.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $110.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $111.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 390,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,390,000 after acquiring an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $1.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

