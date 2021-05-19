Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Raised by Cormark (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.66. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $12.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.62 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.95.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$133.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$126.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$116.58. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$81.28 and a 1 year high of C$134.20. The stock has a market cap of C$59.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.58.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$284,260. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 9,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.80, for a total transaction of C$1,114,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$311,175.20. Insiders have sold 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702 in the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.