Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Decreased by Analyst

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IBI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IBG. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Pi Financial raised their price target on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.86.

Shares of IBG opened at C$10.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$316.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56. IBI Group has a 52 week low of C$3.90 and a 52 week high of C$10.93.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$98.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.16 million.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

