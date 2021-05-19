Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average is $45.03. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 82,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 802.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 147,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 168,618 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 631.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,653 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 997,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,742,546 shares of company stock valued at $121,410,741 in the last 90 days. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

