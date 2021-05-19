Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Montrose Environmental Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.87.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million.

In related news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $391,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 177,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $8,329,136.40. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,750 shares of company stock worth $11,882,226. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,831,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 274,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 97,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,390,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

