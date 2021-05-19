Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Increased by Analyst

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

PRTK opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $388.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 31,111 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 219,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 60,355 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.