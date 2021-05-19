Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Quaker Chemical Co. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $237.08 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $162.28 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.57 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,104. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

