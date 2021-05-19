Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Lowered by SVB Leerink

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Silverback Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Silverback Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,548,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,962,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

