Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Raised by Analyst

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $6.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TD. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.00 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$83.31.

TD stock opened at C$88.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$84.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.06. The company has a market cap of C$160.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$54.80 and a 12-month high of C$88.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

