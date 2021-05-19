Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $114.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $128.00. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

NYSE QTWO opened at $94.94 on Wednesday. Q2 has a 12 month low of $76.20 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day moving average is $115.89.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $897,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,622,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,846 shares of company stock worth $20,728,730 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

