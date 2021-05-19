QAD (QADB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QADB opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $947.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.02 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

About QAD

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

