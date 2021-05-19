QANplatform Reaches Market Cap of $2.12 Million (QARK)

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded down 39.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. QANplatform has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $21,890.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QANplatform has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One QANplatform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00076979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00016662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.98 or 0.01232799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00102729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00055306 BTC.

About QANplatform

QANplatform is a coin. QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 coins. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com . The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is a quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly switch to QANplatform or build software applications and run business processes on blockchain by providing a powerful software toolkit. The QAN blockchain platform toolkit includes: open-source code, private and public blockchain, easy setup, fast deployment, simple migration, multi-language development, online developer academy, community support, fast data transactions, low hardware and energy cost, quantum computing resistant security QARK is an ERC-20 Ethereum utility token, an essential part of QAN's platform, with the following functions: Generic smart contract developers get QARK after their code is being reused by the Specific Smart Contract Developers. All developers pay for their smart contract deployment in QARK. Specific smart contract developers pay a fraction of the full price as a license fee to the Generic Smart Contract Developers in QARK. Validator pays a deposit fee in QARK to enter the pool of validators who have the right to validate the following block. Full node providers get a reward in QARK for giving access to their storage for the blocks to be validated (tokens generated by the network), in proportion to the storage actually used by the blocks. Smart contract users pay for transaction fees. Fees are fixed in FIAT, long term predictable. (All operations which modify data require payment of a transaction fee.) “

Buying and Selling QANplatform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QANplatform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QANplatform using one of the exchanges listed above.

