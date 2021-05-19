QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $308.34

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 308.34 ($4.03) and traded as high as GBX 337.60 ($4.41). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 325.40 ($4.25), with a volume of 513,823 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QQ shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 398 ($5.20).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 330.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 308.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

