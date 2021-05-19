Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) CEO Sells $132,998.64 in Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.15. 1,000,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,211. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.07 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.