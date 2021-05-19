Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.450-2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.

QRVO stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.36. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $98.07 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.70.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $502,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,941 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,029.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.