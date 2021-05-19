Qtum Market Capitalization Hits $1.09 Billion (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 36% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Qtum has a market cap of $1.09 billion and $1.05 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $11.12 or 0.00031591 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 54% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000263 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,412,181 coins and its circulating supply is 98,378,378 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.