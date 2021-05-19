QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,039 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 5.6% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $100,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 76,936 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 61,163 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 321,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $42,636,000 after buying an additional 32,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QCOM stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.47. 208,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,487,159. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $146.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.