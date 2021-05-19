QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 387.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,936 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,163 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.47. 208,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,487,159. The stock has a market cap of $146.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.77 and its 200 day moving average is $143.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.