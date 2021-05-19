Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will post sales of $241.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year sales of $983.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $981.60 million to $985.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XM shares. HSBC started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,651,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,287,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $948,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

