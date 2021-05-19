Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.670-2.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $402.50 million-$404.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.38 million.Qualys also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.670-0.690 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist lifted their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.78.

Get Qualys alerts:

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.27. 234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.01.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.