Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.670-0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.60 million-$99.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.89 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.670-2.720 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on QLYS. Wedbush cut their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.78.

Shares of QLYS traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.27. 234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,364. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.01.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

