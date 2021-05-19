Quantum (QMCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of QMCO opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.12 million, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 2.55. Quantum has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42.

QMCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Quantum in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Quantum in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 291,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

