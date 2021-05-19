Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Down 45% Over Last Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000660 BTC on exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $18.95 million and approximately $75,301.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 45% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,784.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.20 or 0.06817713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $759.41 or 0.01958045 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.68 or 0.00525153 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00167279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.22 or 0.00593603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.27 or 0.00462230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008298 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.48 or 0.00418919 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,999,583 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

