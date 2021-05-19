Quark Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $452.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $452.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quark has traded 84.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

