QuarkChain Price Tops $0.0182 (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $116.38 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00079598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00018051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $524.89 or 0.01300305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,276.75 or 0.10594651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00059226 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

