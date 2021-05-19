Qubitica (QBIT) Price Reaches $11.94 on Major Exchanges

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00115801 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002117 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.44 or 0.00756497 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000073 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

