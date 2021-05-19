QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 125.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:QUIK traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,316. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.99.

In other QuickLogic news, Director Andrew J. Pease bought 6,104 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $48,160.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,244.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QuickLogic stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of QuickLogic worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital upgraded QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

