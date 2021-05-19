QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 125.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:QUIK traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,316. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.99.
In other QuickLogic news, Director Andrew J. Pease bought 6,104 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $48,160.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,244.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital upgraded QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
QuickLogic Company Profile
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
