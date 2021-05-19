QuickSwap (QUICK) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $108.84 million and approximately $9.54 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $681.28 or 0.01810169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00067600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.00308603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00176669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.33 or 0.00888314 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00029671 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

