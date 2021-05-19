Quilter (LON:QLT) Trading Down 1.2%

Quilter plc (LON:QLT)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 156.75 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 157.60 ($2.06). Approximately 2,665,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,569,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.55 ($2.08).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 186 ($2.43) target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 162.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 153.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio is 0.92%.

Quilter Company Profile (LON:QLT)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

