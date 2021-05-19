QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells $209,777.04 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 11,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $209,777.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,495,728.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 17,100 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $305,577.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $42,992.92.

On Thursday, April 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,308 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $47,960.24.

On Monday, March 29th, Douglas Valenti sold 45,908 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $934,227.80.

On Friday, March 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 36,701 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $739,892.16.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $195,617.65.

On Monday, March 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $51,075.16.

Shares of QNST traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 197,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,525. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $967.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $644,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 182,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

