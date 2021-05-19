QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells $305,577.00 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $305,577.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,954.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuinStreet alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Douglas Valenti sold 11,772 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $209,777.04.

On Monday, May 3rd, Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $42,992.92.

On Thursday, April 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,308 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $47,960.24.

On Monday, March 29th, Douglas Valenti sold 45,908 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $934,227.80.

On Friday, March 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 36,701 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $739,892.16.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $195,617.65.

On Monday, March 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $51,075.16.

Shares of QNST traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. 197,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,525. The stock has a market cap of $967.82 million, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.29%. Analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QuinStreet by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 182,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QNST shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.