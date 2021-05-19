QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.88 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ QNST traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. 1,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,960. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.66 million, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.22 million. Analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $195,617.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,991,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 98,377 shares of company stock worth $2,011,766 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

