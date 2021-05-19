Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Shares Up 7.7%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) shot up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.22. 118,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 54,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QUISF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.99.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

