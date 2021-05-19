QunQun Price Hits $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $4.76 million and $1.49 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QunQun

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

