Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.83

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and traded as low as $3.62. Quotient shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 830,086 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $403.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Quotient during the first quarter worth $106,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Quotient by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 545,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Quotient by 47.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quotient in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Quotient by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,481,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 597,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

