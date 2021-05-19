Radicle Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.89 Million (RAD)

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, Radicle has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One Radicle coin can now be bought for about $9.91 or 0.00027092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a market cap of $48.60 million and $2.89 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00067591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00015082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.38 or 0.01064351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00053595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00095249 BTC.

About Radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network built on open protocols. It enables developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle was designed to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms — or “forges” — while retaining Git’s peer-to-peer nature, building on what made distributed version control so powerful in the first place. Radicle also leverages Ethereum (opt-in) for unique global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols that help maintainers sustain their open-source work. The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link. Radicle Link extends Git with peer-to-peer discovery by disseminating data via a process called gossip. That is, participants in the network share and spread data they are “interested” in by keeping redundant copies locally and sharing, otherwise known as “replicating”, their local data with selected peers. By leveraging Git's smart transfer protocol, Radicle Link keeps Git's efficiency when it comes to data replication while offering global decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer. Since all data on the network is stored locally by peers on the network, developers can share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers. The easiest way to use Radicle is with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the founding team of the Radicle project. With Upstream, you can create an identity, host your code, and collaborate with others on the Radicle network. “

Buying and Selling Radicle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

