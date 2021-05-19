RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for RadNet in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RadNet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -121.90 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after buying an additional 156,933 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,067,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after buying an additional 40,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after buying an additional 65,111 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 685,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

