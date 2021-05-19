Ragnarok Trading 46.6% Lower This Week (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $6,667.91 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ragnarok has traded 46.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00069715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.05 or 0.00344149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00179824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.78 or 0.00980402 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00032308 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

