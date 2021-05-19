RAI Finance (RAI) Price Down 7.2% This Week

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $54.63 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00003370 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00070865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $124.22 or 0.00322045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00179615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $419.13 or 0.01086618 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00034713 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,024,225 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

