Rally Trading Down 46% Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 19th. Rally has a market capitalization of $110.99 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001698 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 46% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00067793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.96 or 0.00301007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00192058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004590 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00039513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.16 or 0.01088437 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,698,717 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

