Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Rambus worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,507,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,835,000 after buying an additional 756,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after buying an additional 635,760 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $6,780,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $2,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RMBS. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna began coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.82. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.