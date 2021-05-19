RAMP (RAMP) 1-Day Volume Hits $17.95 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 34.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. RAMP has a total market cap of $83.69 million and approximately $17.95 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RAMP has traded down 51.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00066417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00015239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.09 or 0.01043522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00053329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00094833 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,095,395 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

